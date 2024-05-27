Veterans, friends, family observe Memorial Day at Park City Cemetery

A field of small flags fluttered in the breeze as a crowd of over 100 gathered at Park City Cemetery May 27 morning to remember America’s fallen soldiers.

Attendees young and old stood reverent as the Park City Treble Makers gave a capella renditions of “Danny Boy” and “Amazing Grace,” among other tunes.

Connor Thomas / KPCW Air Force reserve chaplain and Rotarian Meredith Reed of Park City's American Legion Post 14 welcomed attendees to the 2024 Memorial Day ceremony at the Park City Cemetery.

Keynote speaker, Navy veteran and current city emergency manager Mike McComb spoke emotionally about his awareness that he’s standing on the shoulders of giants.

He recalled the sacrifices of the “Greatest Generation” and the importance of heroism.

“Many [families] received a gold star that neither wanted, needed nor deserved,” McComb said, referring to the star families who’ve lost loved ones receive.

His words hit home for local businessman Rory Murphy, a former paratrooper in the Army’s 82nd Airborne. His late brother and father were both career soldiers, and his uncle lost his life in World War II.

“It's great to see so many veterans out here, and you know, I enjoyed myself,” Murphy said. “It really feels very good to see this much appreciation in this town.”

In all, his family has 14 blue stars and two gold stars.

Connor Thomas / KPCW By tradition, the riderless horse has boots reversed in its stirrups.

A color guard from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office presented the flag this Memorial Day, and the sheriff’s mounted posse processed in and out with a riderless horse—a tradition to memorialize fallen comrades.

Park City High School Band Director Chris Taylor concluded the ceremony with “Taps,” the customary bugle call at United States Armed Forces funerals.