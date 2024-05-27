© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Veterans, friends, family observe Memorial Day at Park City Cemetery

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published May 27, 2024 at 1:45 PM MDT
The Summit County Sheriff's Office color guard presents the flag while singers with the all-female Park City Treble Makers (right) look on.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
The Summit County Sheriff's Office color guard presents the flag while singers with the all-female Park City Treble Makers (right) look on.

American Legion Post 14's ceremony included traditions such as "Taps" and a riderless horse.

A field of small flags fluttered in the breeze as a crowd of over 100 gathered at Park City Cemetery May 27 morning to remember America’s fallen soldiers.

Attendees young and old stood reverent as the Park City Treble Makers gave a capella renditions of “Danny Boy” and “Amazing Grace,” among other tunes.

Navy veteran and Park City emergency manager Mike McComb addresses attendees during Memorial Day 2024 at the Park City Cemetery.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
Air Force reserve chaplain and Rotarian Meredith Reed of Park City's American Legion Post 14 welcomed attendees to the 2024 Memorial Day ceremony at the Park City Cemetery.

Keynote speaker, Navy veteran and current city emergency manager Mike McComb spoke emotionally about his awareness that he’s standing on the shoulders of giants.

He recalled the sacrifices of the “Greatest Generation” and the importance of heroism.

“Many [families] received a gold star that neither wanted, needed nor deserved,” McComb said, referring to the star families who’ve lost loved ones receive. 

His words hit home for local businessman Rory Murphy, a former paratrooper in the Army’s 82nd Airborne. His late brother and father were both career soldiers, and his uncle lost his life in World War II.

“It's great to see so many veterans out here, and you know, I enjoyed myself,” Murphy said. “It really feels very good to see this much appreciation in this town.”

In all, his family has 14 blue stars and two gold stars.

By tradition, the riderless horse has boots reversed in its stirrups.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
By tradition, the riderless horse has boots reversed in its stirrups.

A color guard from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office presented the flag this Memorial Day, and the sheriff’s mounted posse processed in and out with a riderless horse—a tradition to memorialize fallen comrades.

Park City High School Band Director Chris Taylor concluded the ceremony with “Taps,” the customary bugle call at United States Armed Forces funerals.

Park City High School Band Director Chris Taylor performs "Taps" in front of the flag at half-staff on Memorial Day 2024.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
Park City High School Band Director Chris Taylor performs "Taps" in front of the flag at half-staff on Memorial Day 2024.
Park City
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas