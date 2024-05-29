Park City LGBTQ+ Task Force announces Pride month activities, new name

The task force plans to reveal a new name at the event rolls off the tongue easier.

The Pride Month flag raising ceremony will happen Saturday morning at Miner’s Hospital at 10 a.m. Members will also formally announce their shorter, snappier name going forward: Summit Pride.

The change reflects the group going out on its own to form its own 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization and to rebuild its website, parkcitypride.org.

Task force member Virginia Solomon says the changes will give the group more freedom.

“We're certainly not breaking ties with the city,” Solomon said. “We're very appreciative to have the ongoing support of the city, but just doing it a little bit differently, and also the county as well.”

The community is invited to join them to kick off Pride month, which is celebrated nationally every June, this Saturday. Member EJ Elliott says they’ll be raising the pride flag at 10 a.m. at the

Miner’s Hospital flagpole and having a picnic afterwards at the City Park Bandstand.

“We're pretty excited this year to have the flag raising and the picnic on the same day as June 1 ended up on a Saturday,” Elliott said. “So, the picnic will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We'll have Mountain Town music will be there performing. We're going to have lawn games, and it's just going to be a great community event. Bring family, being friends, bring allies. We're just happy to celebrate this day and start off the Pride Month right.”

In addition, task force member Cami Richardson says pride flags will be installed on Park City’s Main St. A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a Park City High School student on June 4th and a final event for Pride Month will be held, June 28 at The Boneyard roof deck at 6 p.m.

“A jazz band be playing for us - Beacon Street Experience. People are welcome to come. We'll have some appetizers for people to enjoy. But drink and food after that we'll be on their own. It should be a great night to celebrate all of us.”

Meanwhile, Solomon says the task force is preparing itself for the results of November’s presidential election as well as next January’s state legislative session.

“So, June 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., there will be a legislative update with Equality Utah,” Solomon said. “We're still working out finalizing a location for that event. But if folks want to come and hear about the bills, we all know about that bathroom bill, also the DEI bill, but there are other bills that passed that also disproportionately impact the LGBTQ+ community.”

Summit Pride will also be walking in the July 4th parade and everyone is invited to join them.