Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Park City for fundraiser

The June 28 event is in conjunction with the Biden Victory Fund.

Residents can expect intermittent road closures and traffic delays before and after the event. However, no time or location has been announced yet.

In May supporters of former President Donald Trump announced he would make a stop in Park City for a fundraiser June 27 during a Republican political rally.

But the Salt Lake Tribune reported the fundraiser was called off in expectation of a debate between Trump and President Joe Biden on CNN that evening.