Annual Ski Swap starts Friday

For those who missed the early drop off, it’s not too late to sell your equipment. Used skis and boards and gently worn outdoor clothing can be brought to the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse Friday at 3:30 p.m. No goods are accepted after 5 p.m.

The swap opens Friday night, and some tickets are still available for the first group that goes in between 7 and 9 p.m. A second group will enter at 9 p.m. until the swap closes at 11 p.m.

Tickets are $15 plus a service fee on Friday. The swap reopens Saturday morning Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $12 plus a service fee.

The swap wraps up Sunday, Nov. 3. The hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $5, or you can bring canned goods to benefit the Christian Center of Park City for free entry.

Park City Ski Team Alpine Director Tommy Eckfeldt said if you want to sell your stuff, price it accordingly.

“You really can't go in there with a one-year-old set of boots or skis and think that you're going to get retail or close to retail pricing,” Eckfeldt said. “If you want the stuff to leave your garage, price it low so that you can get it moving.”

Equipment older than five years old isn’t accepted. Bindings that are known to be damaged must be removed from the skis or snowboard before the sale.

“So, we really try to consolidate the gear to make sure that A, it's safe and B, it's going to be able to pass inspection if it goes to a ski shop for DIN [safety] checks or whatever," he said.

For those who haven’t been to the swap, plan ahead and leave your jacket and bags in the car. No jackets or bags are allowed inside the swap. Bring a pair of socks if you plan to try on boots. And preferred payment is via credit card. No checks or Venmo will be accepted.

Because it’s a fundraiser, Park City Ski and Snowboard collects 30% of the sales to cover costs. Unsold equipment must be picked up at the field house on Sunday, Nov. 3 between 3 and 5 p.m. After the deadline, unsold and unclaimed gear will be donated.