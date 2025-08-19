Walk to End Alzheimer's has new location

As hope grows in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, the Alzheimer’s Association is inviting the community to take part in its annual fundraising walk.

Registration for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is free, with no fundraising minimum, making it accessible for individuals, families, and teams to participate. The event raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

Stacie Kulp, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Utah Chapter, said the walk takes place in 600 communities nationwide, including seven across Utah.

“It is important because it does fund our mission. We lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all of the dementia, and we do this by funding critical research, driving risk reduction and early detection and also maximizing quality care and support.”

This year, the Park City Walk moves to a new location — Park Plaza at Newpark in Kimball Junction. The opening ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. near the amphitheater area and the walk will follow the Swaner Preserve trail.

“The ceremony lasts only about 15 to 20 minutes, but then we do the walk. And then the other thing that's exciting this year for the Park City walk is we're going to have live music afterwards, so we're excited to have people join us after they've finished the walk to get to listen to the music for a while.”

Participants planning to fundraise are encouraged to register in advance so friends and family can contribute to their efforts. Anyone raising $100 or more will receive this year’s official Walk to End Alzheimer’s T-shirt.

Organizers hope to raise $191,000 — up $20,000 from last year — and attract at least 400 walkers.

Kulp said more than 38,000 Utahns are currently living with Alzheimer’s, and the number is growing. The disease is now the fourth leading cause of death in the state, killing more people than breast and prostate cancers combined.

But there’s promising news on the horizon.

“With our numbers growing, it's important for people to know that we actually have two FDA approved treatments that are going after the disease itself,” she said. “That's the first time in the history of the disease [that] we actually have treatments that are slowing the progression of the disease. But even more important, we now know there's things you can do to reduce your risk by up to 40% of getting Alzheimer's.”

A new blood test, currently in development, also shows over 90% accuracy in diagnosing the disease — potentially making early detection easier and more accessible.

Funds raised from the walk will support local services, including a 24/7 helpline, caregiver support groups, and educational programs for families and healthcare professionals.