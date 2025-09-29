Demolition begins at Treasure Mountain Junior High School
Crews started the demolition of Treasure Mountain Junior High School Monday, Sept. 29.
The Park City School District opened the junior high in 1982.
More than 43 years later, the building is being demolished to make way for new athletics facilities including turf softball and baseball fields.
The Park City School District says the demolition will take up to a month to complete.
Last week crews disconnected utility lines and installed safe-perimeter fencing and barriers to prepare to tear down the school.