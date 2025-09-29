© 2025 KPCW

Demolition begins at Treasure Mountain Junior High School

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 29, 2025 at 3:19 PM MDT
The Treasure Mountain Junior High property can be seen from PC Hill. The new fields will have turf, which will allow for more play during the snowy months.
Parker Malatesta
The Treasure Mountain Junior High property can be seen from PC Hill. The new fields will have turf, which will allow for more play during the snowy months.

Crews started the demolition of Treasure Mountain Junior High School Monday, Sept. 29.

The Park City School District opened the junior high in 1982.

More than 43 years later, the building is being demolished to make way for new athletics facilities including turf softball and baseball fields.

The Park City School District says the demolition will take up to a month to complete.

Last week crews disconnected utility lines and installed safe-perimeter fencing and barriers to prepare to tear down the school.
