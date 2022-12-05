Local News Hour | December 5, 2022
Utah Avalanche Center report (2:01)
Record levels of people are moving to Utah (3:34)
Summit County sheriff's warning after smash-and-grab crime spree (6:34)
Park City Singers perform the annual holiday show after a long winter’s nap (21:38)
US Ski and Snowboard's Courtney Harkins shares a team update (24:05)
Timpanogos Valley Theatre holiday production opens Dec. 9 (32:57)
Summit County Council supports 10% pay increase for county employees (39:44)
Upcoming Planetary shift of the moon in front of Mars this Wednesday (43:12)
Slippery road sends car down embankment into house (44:02)
Six entries vie for prizes in annual Main St. electric parade (44:33)
Park City schools celebrate landmark day for special education (45:43)
Wasatch Crest treatment facility appeal withdrawn (46:33)