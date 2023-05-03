Local News Hour | May 3, 2023
Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt shares an update on development projects
Park City Museum Director Diane Kniespel details two upcoming museum lectures in May
Retired Red Pine gondolas donated to raise funds for childcare centers
Village Bicycle Project's James May and Joshua Poppel discuss the annual bike drive
State housing fund estimates Elk Meadows needs $2 million in renovations
Closed resorts mean stay off the mountain until summer
Coalville 5-year-old in critical condition after being hit by semi truck