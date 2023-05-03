© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | May 3, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 3, 2023 at 5:11 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Group of athletes mountain biking on forest trail, mountain bike
pavel1964
/
Adobe Stock
Mountain bike season is nearing.

Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt shares an update on development projects

Park City Museum Director Diane Kniespel details two upcoming museum lectures in May

Retired Red Pine gondolas donated to raise funds for childcare centers

Village Bicycle Project's James May and Joshua Poppel discuss the annual bike drive

State housing fund estimates Elk Meadows needs $2 million in renovations

Closed resorts mean stay off the mountain until summer

Coalville 5-year-old in critical condition after being hit by semi truck

Best-selling author headlines annual Peace House luncheon

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher