Local News Hour

Local News Hour | June 5, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 5, 2023 at 1:56 PM MDT
Park City Sailing members practice at the Jordanelle Reservoir each summer.

Previous candidate John Greenfield announces Park City Council bid (02:17)

Bullhog masticator mulching Parleys Canyon to prevent wildfires, restore watershed (05:10)

Park City Special Events Director Jenny Diersen recaps opening day of the Park Silly Sunday Market and how things went on Main Street (06:59)

Kem C. Gardner institute study of migration tracks origins of where transplants to Utah are coming from (13:20)

Deer Valley owner Alterra to buy largest ski resort in Idaho (16:54)

Park City Sailing Association Executive Director Scott VerMerris details this summer's camps and lessons (18:26)

Holy Cross Ministries Director of Development and Communications Andy Cier and Executive Director Emmie Gardner talk about the five Utah hospitals renamed in honor of the Sisters of the Holy Cross (28:07)

People's Health Clinic CEO Mairi Leining has details on this year's Walk and Wine fundraiser (39:05)

E-bike rider dies, was found on golf course in Summit County (47:33)

