Local News Hour | March 22, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (3:45)
- Federal investigation finds over 180 harassment incidents in Park City School District, parents disappointed with communication (6:04)
- Gov. Cox calls Olympics a ‘smart investment,’ hopes to become part of rotation (9:28)
- 30 creators to exhibit works at Park City local artist marketplace (11:20)
- ‘Walk and Talk with CJ’ celebrates community and inclusion (12:52)
- Vail Resorts: Epic Pass holders have nearly doubled since pandemic (15:01)
- Heber residents hang new Pride flags as police progress stalls in vandalism investigation (16:13)
- Park City Board of Realtors CEO Jamie Johnson on implications of the National Association of Realtors settlement (18:36)
- Olympics update, transportation projects headline Park City-Summit County meeting (36:49)
- Salt Lake Tribune's Lauren Gustus has an update on the stories they are covering (37:57)
- Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested for alleged sex crimes involving a minor (49:34)