Local News Hour | April 2, 2024
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (03:09)
Salt Lake City man facing felony drug charges after arrest outside Kimball Junction bank (04:10)
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau has a preview of this week's county council meeting (05:18)
Members of Park City Municipal Housing team Rhoda Stauffer and Browne Sebright discuss the city's Lite Deed program and how residents can ensure some houses stay affordable for the long term (21:07)
South Summit High deemed safe, armed man acting 'erratically' in custody (30:02)
Child falls off Orange Bubble lift at Park City Mountain (31:10)
Hundreds of thousands of dollars available for child care assistance (32:14 )
Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues (35:05)
Heber City Council to consider 230 workforce housing units near Wasatch High School(43:10)
Savor the Summit is on for this summer (44:33)
How to join this year's Citizens Police Academy (45:45)
Park City building two new trailheads near McPolin barn (47:42)