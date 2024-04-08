© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | April 8, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 8, 2024 at 2:57 PM MDT
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:42)

Utah officials look back on 2002 Winter Olympics to prepare for 2034 Games (07:35)

Summit County Health Department Deputy Director Kendra Babitz has a monthly update (09:48)

Park City officials exploring new City Hall location (19:41)

Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher has an update on the youth sports programs (21:51)

10-hour outage to affect 1,000 residents from Silver Creek to Tollgate (30:55)

Summit County libraries invite locals to participate in National Library Week celebrations (32:01)

Park City billionaire files second lawsuit against neighbors(33:54)

Park City Education Foundation Vice President of Advancement Jen Billow has an update on programs offered by the foundation (35:22)

Utah may see e-bike regulation changes and interstate trail connections in the future (47:03)

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
