Local News Hour | April 8, 2024
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:42)
Utah officials look back on 2002 Winter Olympics to prepare for 2034 Games (07:35)
Summit County Health Department Deputy Director Kendra Babitz has a monthly update (09:48)
Park City officials exploring new City Hall location (19:41)
Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher has an update on the youth sports programs (21:51)
10-hour outage to affect 1,000 residents from Silver Creek to Tollgate (30:55)
Summit County libraries invite locals to participate in National Library Week celebrations (32:01)
Park City billionaire files second lawsuit against neighbors(33:54)
Park City Education Foundation Vice President of Advancement Jen Billow has an update on programs offered by the foundation (35:22)
Utah may see e-bike regulation changes and interstate trail connections in the future (47:03)