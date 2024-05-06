© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | May 6, 2024

By Roger Goldman
Published May 6, 2024 at 11:14 AM MDT
Summit Bike Share wants to partner with shops on free helmet loan program (03:49)

Park City affordable housing residents ask city council for HOA relief(05:10)

Utah Wildlife Board increases 2024 big game hunting permits, changes regulations (07:36)

Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith and Chief Deputy Kacey Bates have an update on our law enforcement issues. (08:51)

Heber City Manager Matt Brower previews tomorrow's city council meeting. (21:14)

Utah state parks open camping for season(33:42)

Summit County could face $10 million budget shortfall in 2025 (34:12)

Kristin Anderson, health educator for Wasatch County Health Department, discusses Wasatch County Safe Kids Coalition and National Fitness Month. (36:13)

Park City Intermountain Hospital on Fortune 2024 Top 100 list(44:42)

Park City approves contract to develop general plan for next 10 years (45:15)

Park City Mountain, ski patrol union reenter contract negotiations(47:06)

Park City looks to solve e-bike surge with speed limits, separate trails(48:33)

Local News Hour
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
