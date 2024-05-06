Local News Hour | May 6, 2024
Summit Bike Share wants to partner with shops on free helmet loan program (03:49)
Park City affordable housing residents ask city council for HOA relief(05:10)
Utah Wildlife Board increases 2024 big game hunting permits, changes regulations (07:36)
Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith and Chief Deputy Kacey Bates have an update on our law enforcement issues. (08:51)
Heber City Manager Matt Brower previews tomorrow's city council meeting. (21:14)
Utah state parks open camping for season(33:42)
Summit County could face $10 million budget shortfall in 2025 (34:12)
Kristin Anderson, health educator for Wasatch County Health Department, discusses Wasatch County Safe Kids Coalition and National Fitness Month. (36:13)
Park City Intermountain Hospital on Fortune 2024 Top 100 list(44:42)
Park City approves contract to develop general plan for next 10 years (45:15)
Park City Mountain, ski patrol union reenter contract negotiations(47:06)
Park City looks to solve e-bike surge with speed limits, separate trails(48:33)