Park City Mountain, ski patrol union reenter contract negotiations

The previous contract between the resort and the union, Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association, was agreed to in January 2022.

Early talks have been productive, according to union President Kate Lips.

“We feel that we're off to a good start,” Lips said. “It is the beginning of a process that I think everyone involved hopes goes differently than the last time, which, as I'm sure many in Park City remember, took a total of 18 months to negotiate a contract.”

Last time the union voted to authorize a strike, but the two parties narrowly averted a walkout after reaching a deal during their 50th bargaining session.

Lips estimates about 90% of its 200-plus mountain ski patrollers are dues-paying union members, and negotiations are normal after contracts expire.

According to the union, a contract extension was discussed but not agreed to.

Park City Mountain Senior Manager of Communications Sara Huey said the resort is committed to good-faith bargaining and proud of the wages and benefits it provides.

“Regardless of whether our employees are in a union or not, we are guided by the belief that all of our teammates are important and should be treated fairly,” Huey said.

Trail crew and bike patrol members are not governed by the ski patrol union contract, so summer operations are not affected by the expiration.

Both sides hope to have a new contract in place by the 2024-2025 season.