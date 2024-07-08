Local News Hour | July 8, 2024
- Wasatch County to add transit sales tax next year (02:29)
- Summit County Health Department Deputy Director Kendra Babitz has a monthly update (05:37)
- Local Singer-Songwriter Mary Beth Maziarz has details about her upcoming Song Camps happening later this month (15:51)
- Park City Community Foundation Services Manager Rebecca Blanchette has details on this year's grant finalists (23:57)
- Next phase in fight to keep Sundance Film Festival likely includes site visits (30:14)
- Park City Chamber Music Festival Director Russell Harlow previews their 41st Season (31:55)
- Park City announces Fourth of July parade awards (42:57)
- Shopping development to be built by Jordanelle takes step forward (44:05)
- Oakley trailbuilders hosting clean-up day, first look at Weber pathway(45:47)
- All Park City Leadership members invited to annual picnic (48:03)