Local News Hour | July 26, 2024
- Friday Film Review | 'Didi' (3:25)
- National Ability Center appoints new CEO (5:23)
- Wasatch County Fair Days opens with demolition derby (7:00)
- Kimball Arts Festival Director Hillary Gilson and Operations Manager John Stevenson have details about next weekend's annual Arts Festival. (8:48)
- Salt Lake Tribune's Lauren Gustus discusses Salt Lake City being awarded the 2034 Winter Olympics and what comes next. (23:02)
- Summit County Spokesperson Derek Siddoway has an update on the ongoing Dikker fire outside Coalville. (39:43)
- Christian Center of Park City’s Back 2 School Basics needs support (44:34)
- Midway to contract with Heber Police for new patrols (46:00)
- Park City lodging industry unaffected despite Delta difficulties (48:53)