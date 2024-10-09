Local News Hour | October 9, 2024 By Parker Malatesta Published October 9, 2024 at 2:32 PM MDT Listen • 48:18 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS Wasatch County population expected to grow 22% by 2033, new report says. (03:01)Yellow Lake Fire spans nearly 20,000 acres, 10% contained. Red Cross of Utah Greater Salt Lake Chapter Executive Director Jeremiah Lefranca talks about National Fire Prevention Week. (04:56)Wasatch County Health Department to offer flu, COVID vaccine clinics. (17:34)New ‘report card’ shows Park City students perform better than state averages. (19:00)Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting. (21:46)Bonanza Loop trail closed until spring. (36:32)Wasatch High School broadcast students win two Rocky Mountain Emmy awards. (37:23)Cyclist and driver ticketed in viral Park City road rage incident. (40:22)Yellow Lake Fire spans nearly 20,000 acres, 10% contained (44:48)City Hall ballot drop box moving to the Park City Library. (46:56)