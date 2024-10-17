Local News Hour | October 17, 2024 By Connor Thomas Published October 17, 2024 at 2:11 PM MDT Listen • 48:46 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS Latest trails report with Mountain Trails Foundation. (2:58)No vote on ‘West Hills’ this year, boundaries redrawn for second time. (4:57)High Valley Transit seeking input on routes in Summit, Wasatch counties. (6:16)Jessica Parker on Wasatch Library Sages and Seekers program. (7:20)Miners win overtime thriller over Red Devils in regular season finale. (19:15)U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Jeff Armstrong provides a Yellow Lake Fire update. (20:29)Eastern Summit County school board candidates talk employee retention, Cedar Crest. (34:16)Heber reconsiders proposed short-term rental restrictions after public outcry. (36:24)Keith Lilley talks about the upcoming program Going Broke (Baroque with JS Bach & Friends) at the Shepherd of the Mountains Church. (39:18)Deer Valley East Village inaugural season to open with three lifts, 500 parking spots. (46:42)