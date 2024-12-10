Local News Hour | December 10, 2024
- Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (02:18)
- Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting. (06:42)
- Mike Ruzek, founder of the Powder Buoy, discusses how their website tracks NOAA buoys to predict snowfall. (20:21)
- Christian Center of Park City Executive Director Steve Richardson talks about their Operation Hope event. (31:22)
- Heber leaders weigh how many affordable units should go in proposed neighborhoods north of town. (43:13)