Local News Hour | July 25, 2025 By Roger Goldman Published July 25, 2025 at 1:19 PM MDT Listen • 50:56 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Snyderville Basin planners consider exception for Silver Creek mixed-use project (3:07)Coalville City implements odd-even watering restrictions (4:42)Planned Parenthood discusses injunction blocking cuts to funding (5:23)Neighbors express worries about Heber food truck court idea (15:41)Wasatch County Parks and Recreation Marketing Coordinator Jennifer Bowman previews the Wasatch County Fair (18:56)Park City Council candidates show interest in flex lanes (33:50)KPCW Development Director Sarah Ervin has an update on emergency fundraising efforts (37:57)