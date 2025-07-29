Local News Hour | July 29, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published July 29, 2025 at 1:46 PM MDT Listen • 46:24 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Summit County approves Dakota Pacific development for second time (00:58)Park City hotel occupancy up 3% through first half of 2025 (05:29)Water district urges Heber locals to be ‘waterwise’ as reservoir levels sink (07:29)Residents to appeal Heber Valley temple decision to Utah Supreme Court (09:01)Coalville luxury golf community saddled with debt and layoffs, lawsuits say (10:41)POWDR CEO Justin Sibley discusses his leadership role in the adventure lifestyle company and the complex portfolio of ski resorts under POWDR. (13:31)Cult + King wraps up annual education week (30:12)Dr. Barbara Wirotsko, founder of the Joseph James Morelli Legacy Foundation, and Dr. Carina Beck, Vice Provos of Montana State University, have details on the transition to MSU. (33:39)