Local News Hour | August 13, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published August 13, 2025 at 11:19 AM MDT Listen • 50:28 Toly, Zegarra lead Park City Council primary race (3:25)Preliminary results show eastern Summit County primary leaders (4:47)Franco, Phillips lead 2025 Heber mayoral primary race (5:53)Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame Inductee Steven Nyman and Museum Manager Maddie Nunez share details on this year's Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame induction ceremony (8:07)Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting (20:36)Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager Jessica Turner provides updates on upcoming events. (42:33)