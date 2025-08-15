Local News Hour | August 15, 2025 By Roger Goldman Published August 15, 2025 at 12:04 PM MDT Listen • 51:25 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Lightning sparks additional small fire in Uinta Mountains (02:31)MIDA adds Deer Crest land to Wasatch County projects (04:06)PCHS Football Coach Josh Montzingo talks about the first game of the season (06:47)Oakley City Council approves small property tax increase (19:27)Park City Mayor Nann Worel recaps Thursday night's council meeting (21:02)Bankruptcy Lawyer Tom Beckett with Parsons Behle & Latimer discusses the Wohali bankruptcy filing (38:20)Toly leads most neighborhoods in Park City Council primary results (49:34)