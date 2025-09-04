© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | September 4, 2025

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 4, 2025 at 4:21 PM MDT
Trails report with Mountain Trails Foundation (02:23)

Jodi Emery named interim Park City Manager (04:34)

Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte recaps Wednesday's meeting (06:30)

Park City Singers Mary Gootjes and new Artistic Director Darla Cardwell on the new season (21:20)

Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang has a preview of upcoming screenings (27:29)

Edward Wald talks about his upcoming event at the Park City Library titled "Living Paintings: A Night of Music and Moving Art" (37:48)

Third roundabout planned in Silver Summit, Promontory area (45:17)

Park City Council to discuss Clark Ranch housing project (46:59 )

Police give ‘all clear’ after report of armed person at Park City High School (48:29)

