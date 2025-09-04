Local News Hour | September 4, 2025
Trails report with Mountain Trails Foundation (02:23)
Jodi Emery named interim Park City Manager (04:34)
Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte recaps Wednesday's meeting (06:30)
Park City Singers Mary Gootjes and new Artistic Director Darla Cardwell on the new season (21:20)
Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang has a preview of upcoming screenings (27:29)
Edward Wald talks about his upcoming event at the Park City Library titled "Living Paintings: A Night of Music and Moving Art" (37:48)
Third roundabout planned in Silver Summit, Promontory area (45:17)
Park City Council to discuss Clark Ranch housing project (46:59 )
Police give ‘all clear’ after report of armed person at Park City High School (48:29)