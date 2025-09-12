Local News Hour | September 12, 2025 By Parker Malatesta Published September 12, 2025 at 12:56 PM MDT Listen • 51:08 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Heber Valley temple lawsuit heads to Utah Supreme Court (01:43)Sign stolen from historic Centennial building on Park City’s Main Street (03:51)Owner: Wohali needs $6M to successfully restructure during bankruptcy (05:16)Park City High School's Joanna Andres wins 2026 Utah Teacher of the Year (08:12)Beulah Fire update with Forest Service spokesperson Brenda Bushell (18:46)Local artists to participate in annual drawing competition this weekend (28:57)Wasatch Community Foundation's Bruce Wardle previews the organization's 25th anniversary celebration (29:25)KPCW's Sarah Ervin wraps up the summer pledge drive as the station continues raising funds through weekend (41:45)