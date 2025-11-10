Local News Hour | November 10, 2025
- Summit County Library Director Dan Compton and Sue Niblock provide details on the upcoming used book sale and plans for a new basin library (13:45)
- Alex Schlopy and Elizabeth Spratley of Talisker Club with Park City Community Foundation CEO Joel Zarrow recap this year's Live PC Give PC community fundraising event (26:16)
- Park City Education Foundation President and CEO Ingrid Whitley and Vice President of Advancement Jen Billow share updates on programs offered by the foundation (33:56)