Local News Hour | May 21, 2026 By Connor Thomas Published May 21, 2026 at 5:08 PM MDT Listen • 50:17 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Memorial Day sheepdog championship to draw thousands to Wasatch County (4:30)KPCW and The Wasatch Record to host sheriff candidate forum (5:02)Park City School District doesn’t plan to raise taxes during FY27 (6:04)Summit County seeks to balance 910 Cattle Ranch uses (7:43)Park City High freshman to start school year a day early (23:44)State highway safety office calls for safe Memorial Day driving(36:46)Park City Council may approve salary increases for the mayor and councilors (46:34)Heber City grants $120K for trails, arts, parks projects (48:54)