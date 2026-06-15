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Local News Hour

Local News Hour | June 15, 2026

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 15, 2026 at 11:10 AM MDT
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KPCW

Park City Planning Commission roster full after two appointments (02:45)

PC Ski & Snowboard gearing up for annual Fourth of July 5K (4:55)

Park City Tots infant-to-preschool programs set for fundraiser (19:50)

Park City summer recreation programs in full swing(32:28)

No threat to public: report of suspicious bottle evacuates Wasatch County Library(43:59)

Park City Council to receive 18% salary bump in FY27 (45:01)

Park Avenue to close overnight for High Valley Transit construction(47:25)

Summit County increases fire danger amid Stage 1 restrictions(48:04)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher