Local News Hour | July 27, 2026
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Man arrested in Park City stabbing after one killed on Deer Valley Dr. (02:44)
Park City appoints veteran police Lt. as emergency manager (03:28)
Deadline for Leadership Class 33 applications is Aug. 21 (04:33)
Park City group forms as Great Salt Lake decline raises concerns about toxic dust, snow changes(21:12)
Park City women's golf league hosts 30th annual Rally for a Cure (23:11)
'Newsies Jr.' hits Timpanogos Valley Theatre stage Friday (33:37)
Unfinished Canyons Village condos bought for $24M at auction (42:52)
Wasatch County honors heritage at Pioneer Day celebrations (45:38)
Song Summit blends music, mentorship, mental health in Park City (48:15)