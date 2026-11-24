Local News Hour | November 24, 2026
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Business park rezone proposal includes rail trail bridge over state Route 248 (03:10)
Utah winter traction laws vary by canyon, cars, road conditions (06:15)
UDOT to close Summit County seasonal roads before Thanksgiving (14:39)
Soldier Hollow opens early thanks to last season’s snow (15:14)
Artist Rad Smith carries on hand-painted ski map tradition (17:38)
Proposed bill could limit MIDA power in Utah (20:16)
Open Snow: new tech advancing weather forecasting (21:21)