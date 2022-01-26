Young mom and son moving into their new Habitat home

Anna May’s new home is one of 26 that will be built in Silver Creek Village. Executive Director of the local chapter of Habitat Shellie Barrus says it’s the biggest build in their history. Historically the homebuilding organization has averaged building one home every five years...

“We really focused on about five years ago, just finding a project that we could do continuous building and build neighborhoods and not just built homes,” Barrus explained. “So, we started that process as a board visioning. And then work towards it and found this project and are working with a developer with an amazing donation of land.”

It was also five years ago that Anna May set a goal to be a homeowner. She says it was her mom who sent her the information about applying to Habitat...and she did the rest.

“They've made it very, very simple. All the steps that I've done through Habitat, they've made it they've helped me walk the line and help me reach my goal of homeownership. I am paying a mortgage roughly about 30% of my income which is very affordable in these times. It's been such a blessing up until you know, getting into the house I was scared I was gonna you know, not have anywhere to stay for a while. So here I am owning the home and moving forward with my future and my son.”

She says she took some financial classes and learned about financial planning and money management, while building her credit.

She also had to put 200 hours of sweat equity into her home, sanding and painting and doing other odd jobs while her son was at school. She also put in volunteer hours working at the ReStore.

She’s grateful for the opportunity and given the current real estate market she says without Habitat, her dream of homeownership would not have come true.

“It's just such a secure feeling for me now,” she said. “I mean, when I got the keys on the 30th, it was just such a blessing. I can't even begin to describe how grateful I am and it's just, you know, a financial future. My son is on the autism spectrum and having a secure home for him, knowing that I have a home for him to be long term is just - it's indescribable - it's such a blessing.”

Barrus says the next seven families have been selected and they’re already working on some of the townhomes. Since the pandemic started, the construction industry she says has been challenging. It’s difficult to find materials and workers.

Anyone interested in affordable home ownership through Habitat can register here and be notified the next time applications open up.