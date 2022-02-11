Utah Congressman Blake Moore pushing for more J1 visas through the Bride USA J1 program

Rep. Blake Moore is reaching out to constituents full bore this month and next. Because of the June primary, a 60-day blackout period begins April 29 and during those two months, he is forbidden from sending unsolicited mass mailings or communications.

Meanwhile, Rep. Moore announced earlier this month bipartisan support for the Bridge USA J1 visa program. While the resolution doesn’t have any teeth, the plan he says is to bring the number of J1 visas back up to pre-pandemic levels.

And for no reason other than just COVID, that program stopped, and we have a workforce that we need to refill. So, this first step is making sure that Congress can communicate our bipartisan support for this initiative. And then we've got to - then we will keep working on - making sure that we have the J1 need filled. And I think there's been there's supply and demand in this situation.”

Regarding immigration reform, Moore says there is broad bipartisan support for reform.

“We need that workforce, our agriculture needs it, our landscaping companies need it," Moore said. "Again, our tourism and hopefully we can alleviate some of that with J1s. There's a lot of dedicated members that will come together on this. We haven't seen the leadership from the Democrat side to put together a real proposal that would get broad bipartisan support.”

Moore says he doesn’t agree with the Republican National Committee’s censure of Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their participation In the House committee investigating the January 6th attack on the capitol. But unlike Senator Mitt Romney, who quickly condemned the RNC’s decision, saying it brings shame to the Republic Party, Rep. Moore stayed quiet until now.

“I absolutely don't agree with that language," Moore said. "And, and really, the point to make here is if you're going to put together a document that it's going to be widely communicated, and we knew the media would grab onto that - you need to make sure that you're buttoned up because words matter. And you immediately saw well, that's not what we meant, and there was clarifying statements and things like that, like, you can't get yourself in that situation.”

Two republicans have announced that they will run against Moore for the first congressional seat: William Campbell and Andrew Badger.