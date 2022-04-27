Summit County officials hope to receive $30 million bus rapid transit grant

High Valley Transit Board Member David Geffen said the board expects to hear good news from UDOT regarding the plan to build a dedicated 12-foot-wide transit lane. The lane would run in both directions on SR 224 from Olympic Parkway to Kearns Boulevard.

“This Friday, we expect to receive formal notification of the $30 million award towards this project from UDOT. We have the State Transportation transit investment fund. For us, that's huge news. So hopefully, it’ll cover close to half the expected cost of this project, which we hope to get started by 2024 and hopefully be done with by sometime in 2025.”

Park City Manager Matt Dias said fingers are crossed that High Valley Transit will be awarded the funds. He said Park City has plans for infrastructure upgrades intended to set the stage for one day bringing bus rapid transit services to SR 248.

“We anticipate someday having Bus Rapid Transit on that back door that's complementary to the system on the front door. But we're going to be looking at a host of infrastructure improvements potentially along the corridor. So, I think on that corridor, you can envision some type of a regionally significant Park and Ride working with high Valley Transit in Summit County and Wasatch County.”

Earlier this year, the Park City Council postponed deciding to approve building a new park and ride lot at Quinn’s Junction.

