James Webb space telescope photos deliver the deepest-ever infrared view of ancient galaxies
Published September 22, 2022 at 11:10 AM MDT
In this episode of Cool Science Radio John and Lynn are joined by senior editor of space and physics at Scientific American magazine, Lee Billings. They discuss what the James Webb space telescope photos can tell us about Jupiter, Mars, and Earth itself - Now that photos are regularly coming back from the telescope that sits a million miles away from Earth.
Billings writes about the intersections of science, technology, and culture for Nature, Nautilus, New Scientist, Popular Mechanics, Scientific American, and many other publications. His first book, Five Billion Years of Solitude, chronicles the scientific quest to discover other Earth-like planets elsewhere in the universe.
