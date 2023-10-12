© 2023 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Meteorite hunting in Antarctica

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published October 12, 2023 at 6:14 PM MDT
Jim Karner, University of Utah

When you think of Antarctica, what typically comes to mind is vast amounts of snow and ice, not hunks of rock from outer space. Well, it turns out that Antarctica is the ideal place to find these hunks of rock. With its vast expanse of white, meteorites stand out against the harsh landscape, allowing them to be spotted by meteorite hunters who endure the harsh Antarctic conditions, just for the chance of finding one of these cosmic visitors. And leading the hunt is Jim Karner, Research Associate Professor of Geology and Geophysics, at the University of Utah.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
