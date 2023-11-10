Materials and how they have impacted our lives

Materials! They are all around us, from the plastic in the pen we write with, to the metal in the chairs we sit on, to the semiconductors and chips that power our electronics. But how often, if ever, do we really consider the role of these materials in our lives and how they have affected us?

Here to share the history of humans and the materials we’ve created isAinissa Rameriz. She is author of "The Alchemy of Us, How Humans and Matter Transformed One Another." Rameriz has a PhD in Materials Science and Engineering, and is a science evangelist.

