What is life? The quest to use physics to define and identify life

Astrobiologist and theoretical physicist Sara Imari Walker proposes an entirely new theory of life—Assembly Theory—that has important implications for the future of A.I. and the search for life on other planets.

Walker is deputy director of the Beyond Center for Fundamental Concepts in Science, and a professor in the School of Earth and Space Exploration at Arizona State University.

Her research team at ASU is internationally regarded as being among the leading labs aiming to build a fundamental theory for understanding what life is. Walker uses theoretical physics to explore the question of life in her new book, "Life as No One Knows It: The Physics of Life’s Emergence."