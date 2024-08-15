© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio

What is life? The quest to use physics to define and identify life

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published August 15, 2024 at 12:12 PM MDT

Astrobiologist and theoretical physicist Sara Imari Walker proposes an entirely new theory of life—Assembly Theory—that has important implications for the future of A.I. and the search for life on other planets.

Walker is deputy director of the Beyond Center for Fundamental Concepts in Science, and a professor in the School of Earth and Space Exploration at Arizona State University.

Her research team at ASU is internationally regarded as being among the leading labs aiming to build a fundamental theory for understanding what life is. Walker uses theoretical physics to explore the question of life in her new book, "Life as No One Knows It: The Physics of Life’s Emergence."

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek