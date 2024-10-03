© 2024 KPCW

Three Utah locations named as geoheritage sites

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published October 3, 2024 at 3:32 PM MDT
The International Commission on Geoheritage just named three locations in Utah as part of the Second 100 IUGS Geological Heritage Sites.

The Henry Mountains, Great Salt Lake, and Coyote Buttes were added to the list of geoheritage sites.

You're probably asking yourself, “What is a geoheritage site?” University of Utah Geology and Geophysics Research Professor Marie Jackson talks about the three Utah sites, and what exactly a geoheritage site is, and its importance.

Jackson was part of the team that nominated the Utah sites and compiled descriptions for the IUGS geoheritage catalog.

