The science of winemaking with Lisa Bishop Forbes

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published July 24, 2025 at 2:12 PM MDT
Lisa Bishop Forbes (Bishopforbeswines.com), an award-winning winemaker, explains the winemaking process from vineyard to bottle, emphasizing the importance of grape quality and the differences between red, white, and rosé wines. She delves deep into the role of yeast, sulfites, and malolactic fermentation in wine production and her approach to making Chardonnay, focusing on fresh fruit and acidity. She also touches on the impact shipping has on wine quality and the growing trend of alcohol-free wines and the challenges of maintaining flavor without alcohol.

Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
