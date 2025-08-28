© 2025 KPCW

Cool Science Radio
Cool Science Radio

The future of nuclear energy from data centers to deep space

By Scott Greenberg,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published August 28, 2025 at 1:30 PM MDT
Photo of Jeff Merrifield
¬© Gittings Photography
/
Pillsbury Law
Former Nuclear Regulatory Commissioner Jeff Merrifield

Interest in nuclear power is surging again, driven by the twin challenges of decarbonization and the massive energy demands of artificial intelligence. Jeff Merrifield, former NRC commissioner and now partner at Pillsbury, breaks down the innovations reshaping the nuclear industry. He explains how new designs go beyond traditional grid power to decarbonize energy-intensive industries and provide portable reactors for the U.S. military. Merrifield also explores the possibilities of nuclear propulsion for long-range transport and even the prospect of a nuclear power plant on the moon to support future space missions. Along the way, he addresses ongoing questions about nuclear waste and what recent policy shifts mean for the industry’s future.

Cool Science Radio
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
