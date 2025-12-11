Cool Science Radio | December 11, 2025 By Lynn Ware Peek, Scott Greenberg Published December 11, 2025 at 11:45 AM MST Listen • 51:18 KPCW Christopher Gregg explores the surprising genetic links between humans and hibernating animals, what these discoveries reveal about resilience and how this emerging science could transform medicine. (01:24)Geologist Jeff Moore explains how vibration analysis, usually used on natural arches and rock formations, is revealing the hidden biomechanics of the saguaro cactus. (23:06)