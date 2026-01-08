Cool Science Radio | January 8, 2026 By Lynn Ware Peek, Scott Greenberg Published January 8, 2026 at 12:11 PM MST Listen • 52:53 KPCW Author and technology executive Fred Voccola explains why "AI-First" organizations are already seeing dramatic productivity gains and why companies that fail to adapt may not survive the next decade. (1:00)Thomas Bishop, founder and CEO of Park City-based Paleblue Batteries, explains how advances across battery systems are shaping the future of portable power. (25:43)