Cool Science Radio | November 19, 2026 By Lynn Ware Peek, Scott Greenberg Published November 19, 2026 at 4:06 PM MST Listen • 52:34 Dr. David Nagib, 2026 Blavatnik Award laureate and Ohio State University chemist, discusses how his research is making it easier to modify complex molecules and develop potential new medicines.As Voyager 1 becomes the first human-made object to reach a full light-day from Earth, NASA scientist Adam Szabo explains the milestone, the spacecraft’s landmark discoveries, and how it has remained operational for nearly 50 years.