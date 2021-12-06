© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Made in Park City

Published December 6, 2021 at 4:59 PM MST
AbbyHatch.png

Abby Hatch, owner of Made in Park City, is the singular online source for locally made goods this holiday season.

Local Abby Hatch had a vision, “as Park City Locals and Visitors, we needed a convenient way to purchase souvenirs and gifts and a valued source of information on local craftsmen and local artisans that make quality products with local charm.” From that vision, she launched Made In Park City – a source that highlights over 40 local businesses that make products ranging from books, clothing, food, jewelry, pet items, and skincare.

Today to speak about Made in Park City, and all they have for this year’s holiday season is Abby Hatch, founder, and owner. 

Mountain Money
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
