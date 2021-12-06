Local Abby Hatch had a vision, “as Park City Locals and Visitors, we needed a convenient way to purchase souvenirs and gifts and a valued source of information on local craftsmen and local artisans that make quality products with local charm.” From that vision, she launched Made In Park City – a source that highlights over 40 local businesses that make products ranging from books, clothing, food, jewelry, pet items, and skincare.

Today to speak about Made in Park City, and all they have for this year’s holiday season is Abby Hatch, founder, and owner.