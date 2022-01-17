Every financial decision—career, job, marriage, location, housing, investing, 401(k), divorce, Social Security, etc. —matters to our bottom line, our living standard. Yet, we routinely make such decisions without knowing their living-standard impacts. No wonder. They involve multiple, highly complex, moving parts.

There is a major opportunity to materially improve our financial lives.

Enter acclaimed economist and New York Times bestselling author, Laurence Kotlikoff, who brings us MONEY MAGIC: An Economist’s Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life, which is filled with powerful secrets to dramatically raise readers’ living standards, secure their financial futures, and improve their lifestyles.

Kotlikoff draws on uncompromising economics, years of research, and advanced computation to find readers—no matter their age or circumstances—far more money, safety, and happiness.

