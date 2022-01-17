Infrastructure in this country has impacted minority populations in dramatic and harmful ways. Where and how highways and bridges are constructed - have destroyed thriving minority communities and have promoted racial separation in many instances.

Earlier this year, sweeping new infrastructure legislation was passed on a bipartisan basis. ?In implementing the bill, what lessons should be drawn from the racial effects of the way the interstate highway system was constructed in the 1950s?

We are fortunate to interview Professor Deborah Archer of the NYU law school who has written about the history of racial inequity in highway construction.