A New Kentucky Colonel

Alpine Distilling founder and distiller Rob Sergent, now Col. Robert S. Sergent Jr., joins the ranks of fellow distillers Col. James B Beam, Col. E.H. Taylor, Col. Harrison Blanton , and Col. Hancock Lee as Kentucky Colonel by decree of Governor Andy Beshear on January 3, 2022.

Here to talk about the honor bestowed upon him by the Governor of Kentucky, is the Colonel himself, Rob Sergent.