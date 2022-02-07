© 2022 KPCW

Mountain Money

A New Kentucky Colonel

Published February 7, 2022 at 3:29 PM MST
Alpine Distilling founder and distiller Kentucky Colonel Robert S. Sergent Junior discusses the honor bestowed upon him by the Governor of Kentucky.

Alpine Distilling founder and distiller Rob Sergent, now Col. Robert S. Sergent Jr., joins the ranks of fellow distillers Col. James B Beam, Col. E.H. Taylor, Col. HarrisonBlanton , and Col. Hancock Lee as Kentucky Colonel by decree of Governor Andy Beshear on January 3, 2022. 

Here to talk about the honor bestowed upon him by the Governor of Kentucky, is the Colonel himself, Rob Sergent.

