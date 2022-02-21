© 2022 KPCW

Mountain Money

Economic Impacts of Population Decline

Published February 21, 2022 at 1:38 PM MST
Nicholas Eberstadt.png

Mountain Money explores America’s birth trends with Nicholas Eberstadt with the American Enterprise Institute and talks about how population decline impacts the US economy.

Nicholas Eberstadt wrote, “The formula by which the U.S. ascended to its current status of the world’s wealthiest society and sole superpower was predicated on over two centuries of continuous and exceptional population growth, unique among Western countries in tempo and scale. . . But that old familiar formula is in trouble today. It is no longer clear that the U.S. can count on indefinite geometric population growth to power its way into the future. Sooner or later, continuing American population growth of any kind may not be in the cards, either."

So what happens when an economy is based on the more people you have, the more work is done and the more work is done, the more value you have?

Joining us today to help answer that question is Nicholas Eberstadt, Henry Wendt Chair in Political Economy at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), where he researches and writes extensively on demographics and economic development generally.

Mountain Money Economy Population Decline
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
