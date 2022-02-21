Economic Impacts of Population Decline

Nicholas Eberstadt wrote, “The formula by which the U.S. ascended to its current status of the world’s wealthiest society and sole superpower was predicated on over two centuries of continuous and exceptional population growth, unique among Western countries in tempo and scale. . . But that old familiar formula is in trouble today. It is no longer clear that the U.S. can count on indefinite geometric population growth to power its way into the future. Sooner or later, continuing American population growth of any kind may not be in the cards, either."

So what happens when an economy is based on the more people you have, the more work is done and the more work is done, the more value you have?

Joining us today to help answer that question is Nicholas Eberstadt, Henry Wendt Chair in Political Economy at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), where he researches and writes extensively on demographics and economic development generally.