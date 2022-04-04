Kate Mapp on Park City Library's New Sustainability Resource Center | Apr. 4, 2022

The Park City Library is proud to announce the addition of a new amenity - the Sustainability Resource Center. As we all know, Park City Municipal has a community wide net-zero carbon and 100% renewable electricity goal by 2030. The Library's Sustainability Resource Center is here to help the community meet this goal.

In the Center, the public can find materials that specifically speak to climate change, renewable and sustainable living, seed and tool library, interactive displays, and local nonprofit information dedicated to environmental and sustainability resources.

Here on Mountain Money to tell us more about this program is Adult Services Librarian Kate Mapp.

