Mountain Money

The Cryptopians

Published April 18, 2022 at 10:58 AM MDT
Laura Shin
Charles Chessler
Veteran journalist Laura Shin tells the story behind the development of Ethereum in amazing detail in her new book, The Cryptopians: Idealism, Greed, Lies, and the Making of the First Big Cryptocurrency Craze.

There is no question that cryptocurrency is an increasing presence in popular culture – there was almost as much advertising for crypto as beer in this year’s Superbowl.  But while the best-known cryptocurrency is Bitcoin, the product that may well take crypto to the next level of significance in the world of financial transactions is Ethereum. 

While Ethereum has only been around since 2015, it now has a market cap of some $373 billion, making it the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin.  Ethereum offers users the ability to create what are known as smart contracts, greatly expanding the potential uses of crypto beyond what can be done with Bitcoin. 

